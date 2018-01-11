National Politics

Official: Woman dead in fire at Virginia mayor's house

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 08:31 PM

DANVILLE, Va.

Officials say the wife of a Virginia town's mayor has died in a fire at their home.

Pittsylvania County Public Safety Coordinator Chris Slemp tells the Danville Register & Bee that Chatham Mayor Roy Byrd Jr. was at a hospital being treated for smoke inhalation Thursday. Slemp says firefighters found a woman dead in the basement after responding to a 911 call from a male at the house at 2:07 p.m.

City Council member C.B. Cundiff identified the dead woman as the mayor's wife, Lois Byrd. Family members declined to talk to reporters.

Slemp said the fire is believed to have started in the basement.

Pittsylvania County Fire Marshall Steve Bowman and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

