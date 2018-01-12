National Politics

Man accused of putting police chief in chokehold

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 08:47 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa

A 37-year-old man has been accused of putting the Nora Springs police chief in a chokehold at a Mason City hospital.

Court records say Chief David Jesse Dugan had taken Mason City resident Daniel Tyree to Mercy Medical Center on Wednesday but didn't say why. The criminal complaint says Tyree put his forearms around Dugan's throat from behind while at the hospital.

Mason City Police Capt. Mike McKelvey says someone intervened to free Dugan, who did not suffer serious injuries.

The records say Tyree was put on probation Jan. 2 for burglary. His attorney in that case didn't immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The new charge against Tyree is assault on persons in certain occupations. His next court date is Jan. 19.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
The Men's Shop in York closing after 70 years 1:13

The Men's Shop in York closing after 70 years
Rock Hill teen pushes forward in basketball despite mother's recent death 1:57

Rock Hill teen pushes forward in basketball despite mother's recent death

View More Video