National Politics

Invasive hemlock-killing insect found in 3 Ohio counties

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 08:27 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

State officials say an invasive hemlock-killing insect has been found recently in three Ohio counties.

Ohio's Department of Natural Resources and Department of Agriculture say that the hemlock woolly adelgid has been found in Lake and Geauga (jee-AW'-guh) counties in northeast Ohio and in Athens County in southeast Ohio.

The small, aphid-like insect native to Asia threatens two hemlock species in the eastern United States, where it was first reported in 1951 near Richmond, Virginia. Officials say it's now established in parts of 20 states.

The pest was first detected in Ohio in 2012.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

State officials say Lake, Geauga and Athens counties will be included in Ohio's hemlock quarantine. That restricts movement of hemlock materials from infested counties into non-infested counties, among other requirements.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Chester community celebrates Martin Luther King birthday with parade 1:14

Chester community celebrates Martin Luther King birthday with parade
Thousands brave the cold in York to parade for Martin Luther King Jr. 1:15

Thousands brave the cold in York to parade for Martin Luther King Jr.

View More Video