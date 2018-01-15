National Politics

North Dakota first lady to appear at White House event

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 08:16 PM

BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota's first lady is scheduled to attend a White House even featuring prominent women within the Trump administration and state government.

Kathryn Helgaas Burgum will participate in panel discussions on the economy and jobs, national security, education and health care, including the nation's opioid crisis.

Helgaas Burgum says she has been asked to talk specifically about her expertise and experience related to combating addiction.

Other panelists expected to appear Tuesday are Ivanka Trump, White House councilor Kellyanne Conway, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, and others.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order last week establishing a new office aimed at addiction recovery and treatment initiatives.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Hygiene packs a labor of love for Duke's Catawba Station team 1:31

Hygiene packs a labor of love for Duke's Catawba Station team
Rock Hill holds annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Interfaith Prayer Breakfast 2:49

Rock Hill holds annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Interfaith Prayer Breakfast

View More Video