White House doc to provide more details about Trump's health

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 07:34 AM

WASHINGTON

A fuller readout of President Donald Trump's health following his first medical check-up is expected later Tuesday.

Trump's White House physician - Navy doctor Ronny Jackson - declared Trump to be in "excellent health" following last Friday's exam at the Walter Reed military hospital in Maryland.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Jackson will attend her briefing Tuesday to provide a more complete readout on Trump's physical health.

Not expected are any conclusions about Trump's mental acuity. Questions about Trump's mental fitness have been raised following comments attributed to some of his close advisers in a new book, and his recent slurring of words on national TV.

Presidents aren't required to get a checkup, but modern presidents do so regularly and release a doctor's report on the findings.

