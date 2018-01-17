National Politics

Maryland town being sued over its rule banning topless women

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 08:15 PM

OCEAN CITY, Md.

A Maryland town's ordinance prohibiting topless women in public is being challenged by a lawsuit.

The Daily Times reports the suit filed Tuesday by five women in federal court includes Ocean City and several officials as defendants. Officials had unanimously passed the ordinance during an emergency session in June after the beach patrol said lifeguards would no longer approach and scold women who are topless.

Chelsea Eline, one of the plaintiffs, had used the pseudonym Covington to contact the beach patrol in 2016. She believed it was her right to appear topless in public like men.

Eline's lawyer, Devon Jacob, said Wednesday the ordinance violates an equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

