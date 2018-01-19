FILE - IN This July 19, 2017, file photo Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party poses for a photo in St. Louis park, Minn. The party’s Executive Committee voted Thursday night, Jan. 18, 2018, to let Carnahan take a 10 percent commission on large donations, retroactive to the final quarter of 2017, in addition to her salary of $67,000.
National Politics

Minnesota GOP leaders award chairwoman donation commissions

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 09:31 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Minnesota Republican Party leaders have agreed to let the party chairwoman take a 10 percent cut of large donations.

The Star Tribune reports that the party's executive committee voted Thursday night to give Jennifer Carnahan the commission from October 2017 through at least April. It results in an immediate $24,500 payout and will continue adding to her current $67,000 salary.

Carnahan laid out her proposal in an internal memo last month, arguing she's paid less than others who held the post and even some current party staffers. Keith Downey, Carnahan's predecessor, also received a commission but it was lower than 10 percent.

The executive committee voted 11-3 in favor of the commission. Campaign finance experts say it's an unusual arrangement in party politics nationwide.

