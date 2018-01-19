Minnesota GOP leaders award chairwoman donation commissions

FILE - IN This July 19, 2017, file photo Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party poses for a photo in St. Louis park, Minn. The party’s Executive Committee voted Thursday night, Jan. 18, 2018, to let Carnahan take a 10 percent commission on large donations, retroactive to the final quarter of 2017, in addition to her salary of $67,000. Star Tribune via AP, File Glen Stubbe