National Politics

Appeals court upholds BP oil spill fraud convictions

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 09:07 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

A federal appellate court has upheld the convictions and sentences for three Alabama family members who schemed to steal $2 million from the fund set up by British Petroleum to compensate victims of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town says the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit on Thursday affirmed sentences of 12 years and a month in prison for 57-year-old Marcella Truss, 13 years and three months for her husband, 45-year-old Martee Davis, and seven years and eight months for Truss' brother, 45-year-old Howard Carroway. Truss and Davis lived in Grand Bay and Birmingham and Carroway lived in Mobile.

A federal jury convicted the trio in October 2014 of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud by filing false claims with the Gulf Coast Claims Facility.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

    President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Hear from Xavier Cooks after Winthrop smashes Asheville 1:03

Hear from Xavier Cooks after Winthrop smashes Asheville
Flag wavers honor police officer Mike Doty, killed on duty 1:18

Flag wavers honor police officer Mike Doty, killed on duty

View More Video