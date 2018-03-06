Senate passes single-subject rule for constitutional changes

The state Senate has approved a measure that would ask South Dakota voters to require that constitutional amendments encompass only a single subject.
The chamber voted 28-6 Tuesday to approve the resolution, which would put the constitutional change on the general election ballot. The House must approve changes made in the Senate for it to advance.
House Speaker Mark Mickelson, the sponsor, has said supporters want to make sure that voters understand what they're voting for at the polls. Critics have questioned how the plan would work.
