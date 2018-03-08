California suspects in fatal police shooting charged

Two Northern California suspects have been charged with robbery in an incident that culminated with San Francisco police officers fatally shooting a third suspect hiding a car's trunk.
The medical examiner identified the dead suspect as Jesus Delgado-Duarte, 19, of San Francisco.
Susana Rojas, who is a spokeswoman for Delgado-Duarte's family, didn't return a phone call late Thursday.
The San Francisco police said Thursday that Victor Navarro-Flores, 19, and Christina Juarez, 18, have each been charged with two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy. Both suspects live in San Francisco.
The pair was arrested early Wednesday after police pulled over their car, which was identified as a vehicle used in an earlier robbery.
Delgado-Duarte was located in an ajar trunk. Police have released few details other than to say Delgado-Duarte was fatally shot while officers were trying to arrest him.
Jail records don't indicate if the robbery suspects are represented by lawyers.
