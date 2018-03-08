Armed man shot during Southern California standoff dies

In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 photo, police negotiate with a man on Ocean Boulevard near Chestnut in downtown Long Beach, Calif. Long Beach police say Donald McFarlane of Oregon ranted and waved a handgun Wednesday during a two-hour standoff that prompted the lockdown of nearby City Hall. Negotiators spoke with McFarlane as he stood by a white van but police say officers opened fire after he pointed a gun at them. The 53-year-old McFarlane died at a hospital. Los Angeles Daily News via AP Brittany Murray