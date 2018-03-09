Baltimore police must now disclose misconduct allegations

A new agreement intended to increase transparency by having Baltimore police officers disclose misconduct allegations against them to prosecutors has drawn criticism from both public defenders and the police union.
The Baltimore Sun reports Baltimore City Solicitor Andre Davis and Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby brokered a deal announced Friday requiring officers involved in criminal cases to disclose allegations in their internal affairs files, while the law department must respond to prosecutor requests for those files within 48 hours.
Baltimore District Public Defender Kirsten Downs said in a statement the new agreement leaves the disclosure up to the officers and prosecutors who have routinely failed in that role.
An attorney for the local police union, Mike Davey, said the agreement was impractical, as most officers don't know what's in their files.
