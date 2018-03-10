National Politics

Boston officials reviewing police study of body-worn cameras

The Associated Press

March 10, 2018 09:47 AM

BOSTON

City officials in Boston are reviewing a report on the police department's yearlong test of body-worn cameras.

The Boston City Council is hosting a City Hall hearing Monday to hear from the public and police officials. The department released in January a preliminary report by criminal justice researchers at Northeastern University on the 100-camera pilot program launched in September 2016.

The study found officers not assigned the cameras produced about one extra complaint each month versus those with the cameras. But researchers found no "statistically significant" difference in how many "use of force" reports were generated.

Police Commissioner William Evans has said he'll await the results of the full analysis before he makes his final recommendations to Mayor Marty Walsh on body cameras. That report is expected in June.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

View More Video