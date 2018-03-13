National Politics

Photo shows Joe Biden with homeless man outside theater

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018 10:53 AM

WASHINGTON

Former Vice President Joe Biden's office is not commenting about a candid photo of the Democrat speaking with a homeless man outside a Washington movie theater.

The photo was taken Thursday evening by Caleb Baca. He tells WTTG-TV he's not sure what Biden gave the homeless man, but he appeared to write something down on a piece of paper inside the movie theater, which he then proceeded to give the homeless man outside.

The photo was shared on social media by public affairs consultant and businessman Paul Equale.

It has drawn 130,000 shares on Facebook.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser says it shows what a leader is by "leading with love and kindness."

Other people asked whether Biden will run for president in 2020.

