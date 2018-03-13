The Latest: Schumer says White House chaos hurts America

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 392 Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton Pause 41 5-year-old child dropped off at wrong location in Rock Hill 98 Cross-town baseball rivalry 'betters the brand' ahead of region play in York Co. 66 Fort Mill school bond voters tell how they will vote and why. 110 Rock Hill man who was shot by police after pointing gun at officers sentenced to probation 98 Mental cleansing 1,600 feet above sea level; Indian Land state champs prep for 2018 7 Worried about car break-ins? The York County Sheriff's Office has a message for you. 95 Wizards teach hundreds of 'muggles' lessons in Rock Hill 107 Highlights from Northwestern baseball's demolition of rival South Pointe 219 Nation Ford JROTC cyber defense team learns to protect Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on October 4, 2017 addressed a story that said he called President Donald Trump a moron and that he was considering resigning. He called the report "petty." On March 13, 2018, Trump tweeted that he had fired Rex Tillerson and would replace him with Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA. C-SPAN

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on October 4, 2017 addressed a story that said he called President Donald Trump a moron and that he was considering resigning. He called the report "petty." On March 13, 2018, Trump tweeted that he had fired Rex Tillerson and would replace him with Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA. C-SPAN