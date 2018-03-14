National Politics

Senate Republicans moving ahead on school safety, prison

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 10:39 AM

MADISON, Wis.

Wisconsin Senate Republicans are working on finalizing their school safety plan and proposal for closing the troubled Lincoln Hills juvenile prison.

Republicans were meeting privately Wednesday to discuss their plan for bolstering school safety. The discussion comes as hundreds of high school students are expected to converge on the Capitol for an afternoon rally to urge for more gun control in schools.

Gov. Scott Walker has also been working on a school safety plan that he's promised to unveil before Tuesday. That is the Senate's last planned day in session.

A Senate committee was also expected to approve a new version of a juvenile justice overhaul bill on Tuesday that would close the Lincoln Hills prison by 2021 and send inmates to prisons run either by the state or counties.

