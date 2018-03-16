City approved development despite fear of Reno flooding

Linda Walls is a naturally cheerful person, quick to laugh with dancing blue eyes.
At 71, she bounces around her property on white tennis shoes, easily climbing the mountain of sandbags that for months stood as a precarious barrier between her home and the rising waters of Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley.
Her husband Mike Walls, 77 and breathing oxygen from a tank because of a lung disease he acquired in the 1990s, is equally cheerful, if not as spry.
But when they think of their acre property on Pompe Way being swallowed by floodwater from last winter, leaving them in a hopeless situation, it's difficult to keep a cheerful disposition.
In 1978, the couple bought the property in the sleepy valley eight miles north of Reno. They added a modest mobile home and garage and raised their daughter there. They paid their mortgage every month until the property was paid off.
"We were going to retire here, it was so peaceful and quiet," Linda Walls said, her eyes dropping as they filled with tears.
She looks at the wreckage of a collapsed porch at the side of her house. It had broken off her neighbor's house and floated into her yard last winter. A constant whine of pumps could be heard throughout the property when a reporter visited in September. The pumps worked around the clock to return the water leaking through the sandbags to the lake.
"It's a stinky mess and it used to be so pretty," Walls said, looking at the pots that once held her blooming flowers. "Now we're part of the lake."
It's been thirteen months since Swan Lake inundated the Walls' property. Water still surrounds their land even though the county finally built temporary gravel barriers to replace the leaky sandbags. The couple has been living in a fifth-wheel trailer on a neighbor's property since February 2017.
"We have nothing to look forward to," Linda Walls said. "I don't know what the future holds for my husband and I. We can't live in that fifth wheel on our friend's property forever."
A Reno Gazette Journal investigation found it may not be the sole fault of Mother Nature that the Walls and dozens of their neighbors had their homes irrevocably harmed by the flood.
Last winter yielded record precipitation. Strong early season storms left a significant snowpack on Peavine Mountain. Then, a series of nine atmospheric river rainstorms hammered Lemmon Valley, one after another.
The rain completely saturated the soil and the water poured into Swan Lake. In closed basins such as Lemmon Valley, Stead and Cold Springs, there is nowhere for the water to go but the lake and no way for the lake to empty but through the slow process of evaporation.
The RGJ's investigation, however, found the flood was not only predicted by studies paid for by the city of Reno and Washoe County, but that local government action and inaction also contributed to the amount of water in Swan Lake.
For example, Washoe County and the city of Reno ignored recommendations to build up to $81 million in flood mitigation projects to prevent flooding at existing homes as new construction increased the volume of water in Swan Lake and neighboring Silver Lake in Stead. Any new construction both changes how water drains into the lake and reduces the amount of water that can soak into the ground.
The city of Reno also continues to pump more than 2 million gallons a day of effluent water from its sewage treatment plant into the flooded Swan Lake.
And while local governments opted not to invest in upfront costs to avoid flooding, they've spent more than $14 million in flood recovery efforts. That number could grow substantially depending on the outcome of a class action lawsuit filed by homeowners in Lemmon Valley. A Washoe County District Court judge has granted the homeowners permission to move forward with that suit.
As the rebounding economy fuels a boom in new construction much of it slated for the North Valleys, including areas currently underwater, and in other flood zones city officials are grappling with how much to restrict developers in the closed basins so as not to make the flooding situation worse.
The Walls aren't the only victims of the Swan Lake flood.
Their westerly neighbors saw their home destroyed by water. To their east, two neighbors remain surrounded by water. Homes in the neighborhood on the northwest side of the lake remain red-tagged uninhabitable and unsafe to enter.
"I have foundation damage where the foundation actually sank," said Danny Cleous, who has ignored the red tag adhered to his front window and is still living in a home deemed by inspectors to be unsafe. "I have cracks all the way around the foundation. I have a 2.5-inch gap in the master bedroom wall. The floors all buckled. The walls are all moved."
In all, more than 60 homes were affected by the flood. Twenty-five homes and one church were red-tagged or yellow-tagged, which denotes moderate damage that limits how the building can be used. A dozen remain in an unsafe condition, Washoe County officials said last month.
Emergency officials knew water would be a problem for the North Valleys pretty early last winter.
In December 2016, Washoe County officials, who were keeping an eye on the mountain snowpack, began to notify some Lemmon Valley residents that Swan Lake may rise high enough to flood their properties.
In January 2017, the rain began and didn't let up. By the end of the month, homeowners were chased from their residences by the rising lake.
Washoe County officials activated a traditional emergency response to the flood, contacting property owners about the danger, helping with evacuations, building sandbagging stations and helping those displaced with living assistance.
But in a typical flood, the water rushes in and then recedes, leaving victims to begin the rebuilding process. In Lemmon Valley, the water couldn't recede.
"They told us we just had to wait for it to evaporate," Cleous said.
Even after water crossed Lemmon Drive, surrounded dozens of homes and inundated living spaces, it took Washoe County two weeks to bring in the Army Corps of Engineers to help them decide how to deal with a lake that had taken over neighborhoods in the valley.
It wasn't until mid-March that state of Nevada crews built temporary barriers — gravel and sand-filled walls to block the water from Lemmon Drive and the homes on the east side of it.
Unfortunately for the Walls and their neighbors on Pompe Way, the emergency crews deemed it too dangerous to construct walls to block the water from their properties. They didn't receive walls until December.
"There was a lot of talk about putting in barriers and dykes," Washoe County Assistant Manager Dave Solaro said. "But there were also fears about unintended consequences. If we did it in this area, are we sacrificing (another) neighborhood? Are we causing a problem somewhere else? Around that time, state management came in."
