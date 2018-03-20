Senate intelligence leaders aim to prevent election hacking

With the 2018 primary season already underway, leaders of the Senate intelligence committee are launching an effort to protect U.S. elections from a repeat episode of foreign interference.
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr of North Carolina and the committee's top Democrat, Virginia's Mark Warner, will preview some of the committee's recommendations for improving the nation's election infrastructure at a news conference Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the committee will hold a hearing examining attempted hacks on state elections systems in 2016.
The committee has prepared a larger report on the issue, one of what could be several reports to come out of the committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
