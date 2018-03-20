New Hampshire getting $8.3M for outdoors projects

New Hampshire is getting $8.3 million in federal money to support state conservation and outdoor recreation projects.
The money from the U.S. Department of the Interior includes $3.5 million in sport fish restoration funds and nearly $4.8 million in wildlife restoration funds.
The funds, which are distributed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, are derived from excise taxes paid by the hunting, shooting, boating and angling industries on firearms, bows and ammunition and sport fishing tackle, some boat engines, and small engine fuel.
The announcement Tuesday is part of $1.1 billion in annual national funding going to state wildlife agencies.
