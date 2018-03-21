US mayors conference heads to Hawaii for 1st time since 60s

The United States Conference of Mayors will return to Hawaii for the first time since the 1960s — when then-President John F. Kennedy gave a speech in Waikiki.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has been trying to get the mayors conference to hold its annual meeting in Hawaii since being elected in 2012. Caldwell said excerpts of Kennedy's civil rights speech were played at last year's gathering in Miami, which he thinks helped bring the event back to Hawaii.
The 2019 meeting will be held at Hilton Hawaiian Village — the same location as the 1963 and 1967 gatherings.
The conference is composed of the 1,400 mayors or other top elected executives of American cities and municipalities with populations of 30,000 or more residents.
Comments