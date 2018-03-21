US Senate sends sex trafficking bill to Trump

National Politics

The U.S. Senate has sent legislation aimed at combatting sex trafficking to President Donald Trump's desk.

The measure passed the Senate 97-2 on Wednesday and would give state attorneys general the authority to file civil lawsuits on behalf of victims of sex trafficking. The House approved it last month 388-25.

Missouri Republican Rep. Ann Wager and Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill had worked across party lines for passage of the bill.

The legislation would make it a federal crime to knowingly facilitate sex trafficking through websites such as the classified site Backpage.com. Violators would face up to 25 years in prison.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a Wednesday statement touted passage of the legislation.

