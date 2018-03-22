Police: Man surrenders after firing shots during standoff

Authorities say a man in southwest Washington fired six shots in the direction of sheriff's deputies and surrendered after a standoff four hours later.
The Daily News in Longview reports no one was injured in the Wednesday afternoon incident on Puget Island.
Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Raedyn Grasseth says deputies responded to a residence for a welfare check but stopped and retreated when they heard someone racking a gun.
Grasseth says as they retreated, a man began firing out a window.
Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded, communicating and negotiating with the man, who police say surrendered shortly before 5 p.m. without further incident.
No further information was immediately available.
