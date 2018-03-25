EXCHANGE: Marine Corps was mental, physical test says vet

In this March 1, 2018 photo, Cpl. David Steinfels poses for a photo in Urbana, Ill. In four years assigned to a helicopter unit, Cpl. Steinfels experienced a lot of hard landings, fast-roping off the "helos" with up to 100 pounds of gear when it wasn't safe enough to come down. He served in the Marine Corps infantry from 2011 to 2015, and received advanced medical and leadership training. Steinfels served in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The News-Gazette via AP Rick Danzl