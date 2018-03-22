Court: California colleges have duty to protect students

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2009 file photo, Damon Thompson arrives for an arraignment hearing in Los Angeles. The California Supreme Court says public colleges in the state have a responsibility to protect students from foreseeable acts of violence by other students in the classroom. The court issued the ruling on Thursday, March 22, 2018, in a lawsuit against the University of California regents by a UCLA student, Katherine Rosen, who was stabbed by classmate Damon Thompson, in 2009 during a chemistry class. Spencer Weiner, POOL AP Photo