Tweet offering home to gun protesters launches movement

In this March 21, 2018, photo, Elizabeth Andrews poses as she works from her house northwest Washington. Andrews had no idea what she was getting into when she sent out an innocent tweet offering to host young protesters coming to Washington for Saturday's March For Our Lives in support of stronger gun control measures. Within hours her tweet had taken on a life of its own, with thousands of likes and retweets, and Andrews found herself running an ad hoc volunteer network that includes more than 1600 families willing to host demonstrators. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo