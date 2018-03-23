Florida's jobless rate remains steady

Florida's jobless rate is remaining steady.
State officials announced Friday that the state's unemployment rate for February was 3.9 percent. That's lower than the national rate of 4.1 percent.
The unemployment rate started to edge upward at the end of last year but has remained unchanged for the last two months.
The latest estimates say there are about 398,000 unemployed people out of a workforce of nearly 10.2 million.
National data shows Florida remains among top states in job growth over the last year. The state added 167,800 total jobs since February 2017. California added nearly 384,000 jobs while Texas added more than 285,000.
Florida's overall growth rate for the last 12 months was 2 percent, which was the 10th highest rate in the nation.
