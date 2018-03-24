Organizers hope to draw half a million to gun control rally

Terri Robinowitz, center, holds a framed photo of her granddaughter Alyssa Alhadeff who was killed in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with Alyssa's parents, Lori Alhadeff and Ilan Alhadeff, right, as lawmakers and gun control activists gather at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 23, 2018, a day before the March for Our Lives rally Saturday. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo