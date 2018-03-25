Ohio congresswoman sets mark for longest tenure by female

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2015 file photo, members of Congress, Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, and Rep. Sander Levin, D-Mich., join a Ukrainian delegation to voice bipartisan support for bolstering the Ukrainian forces with weapons and aid to stave off incursion from Russia and Ukrainian separatists, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kaptur is poised to become the longest-serving female member ever in the U.S. House. The 71-year-old Democrat from Toledo has served in the House since 1983. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo