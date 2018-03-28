Senate confirms Bryant choices for agencies, College Board

State senators are confirming Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant's choices to sit on state boards and to run state agencies.
Monday, senators approved all four of Bryant's choices for the College Board, which oversees Mississippi's eight public universities.
Hattiesburg radiologist Dr. Steven Cunningham, Ocean Springs businesswoman and Republican Party official Jeanne Luckey, Meridian insurance agent Bruce Martin and Flowood lawyer Powell Ogletree Jr. will take office May 8 for 9 year terms. Because of a quirk in a constitutional amendment that voters approved in 2003, Bryant becomes the first governor to appoint all trustees.
Senators also are confirming agency heads including former state Supreme Court Justice Jess Dickinson to lead Child Protection Services, Joe Spraggins to lead the Department of Marine Resources and Kelly Hardwick to lead the state Personnel Board.
