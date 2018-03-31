Trump's talk of a Syria pullout nothing new

President Donald Trump's unscripted remark this week about pulling out of Syria "very soon," while at odds with his own policy, was not a total surprise to those close to him.
For weeks, top advisers have been fretting about an overly hasty withdrawal as the president has increasingly told them privately he wants out.
Only two months ago, Trump's aides thought they'd persuaded him that the U.S. needed to keep its presence in Syria open-ended — not only because the Islamic State group has yet to be entirely defeated, but also because the resulting power vacuum could be filled by other extremist groups or by Iran.
But by mid-February, Trump was telling his top aides in meetings that as soon as victory can be declared against IS, he wanted American troops out of Syria.
