New team targets online opioid sales fueling the drug crisis

FILE - In this Nov. 2016 file photo, the American Flag flies outside the Justice Department in Washington. A new team of federal agents is targeting online trafficking of illicit fentanyl, which is driving a rising number of overdose deaths across the U.S. Darknet drug sales are proving a challenge to law enforcement that can be more vexing than even drug cartels. The crackdown is part of the Trump administration’s tough approach to the drug crisis that some critics say resembles a return to failed drug war tactics. But there is bipartisan agreement on the need to do more against online drug dealing. Cliff Owen AP Photo