Democratic mayor jumps into US Senate race in Mississippi

Another Democrat is entering the race for a U.S. Senate seat in Mississippi, and the governor has set a filing deadline for candidates.
Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton says Tuesday that he's running in the special election for the seat long held by Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who retired Sunday because of poor health.
Gov. Phil Bryant appointed fellow Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, who was state agriculture commissioner, to temporarily succeed Cochran. She takes office next week.
Bryant says Tuesday that April 24 is candidates' qualifying deadline. The election is Nov. 6, with a runoff Nov. 27. Party labels won't be on the ballot.
Hyde-Smith, Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel and Democratic former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy have already announced they will run. The winner will serve until January 2021.
