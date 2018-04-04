National Politics

NYC police fatally shoot man who points pipe at them

The Associated Press

April 04, 2018 09:10 PM

NEW YORK

New York City police officers fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe after they mistook the object for a firearm as they responded to reports of a man threatening people with a gun.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

Police say three people called 911 to report a man pointing a silver firearm at people on the street.

Police say when responding officers approached the man, he "took a two-handed shooting stance" and pointed the metal object in their direction.

Four officers, three in plainclothes and one in uniform, then fired a total of 10 shots.

Police described the object the unidentified man was holding as a metal pipe with a knob at the end.

