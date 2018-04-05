Medicaid expansion plan faces key House vote

A plan to continue New Hampshire's expanded Medicaid program faces a key vote in the Legislature.
The current program uses Medicaid funds to purchase private health plans on the state's marketplace for about 50,000 low-income residents, but it will expire this year if lawmakers don't reauthorize it. The House is voting Thursday on a bill that would continue the program for five years but change its structure to a managed care model. The plan also would impose new work requirements on enrollees and use 5 percent of liquor revenues to cover the state's cost as federal funding decreases.
The bill has already cleared the Senate. If it passes the House on Thursday, it would advance to the House Finance Committee for further work.
