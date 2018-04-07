Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tours Harvey-hit area

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, right, watches a volunteer take a selfie with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, in front of a Habitat for Humanity home, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Houston. The subdivision Prince Mohammed toured Saturday is made up of Habitat for Humanity homes that were flooded a year earlier. Volunteers from the U.S.-based subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil company of Saudi Arabia, had helped residents in the neighborhood clean up after the storm damage. Houston Chronicle via AP Steve Gonzales