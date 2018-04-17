Second animal abuse trial set for Washington state couple

A second trial for a Washington state couple facing three first-degree and 12 second-degree charges of animal abuse is scheduled to start Tuesday in Kittitas County Superior Court.
The Yakima Herald reports that a Kittitas County jury was unable to reach a verdict in July 2017 on the case against Deborah and James Kingcade. Jury selection starts Tuesday in Judge Scott Sparks' courtroom.
Law enforcement officials seized 14 horses from the Kingcades' Cle Elum horse rescue operation in 2016 after concerns were raised that the animals were malnourished and mistreated. The Kingcades ran the Emerald City Thoroughbred Project and said the horses were in poor condition when they were rescued.
