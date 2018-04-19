The Latest: AP source: Pompeo, Kim discussed held Americans

FILE - This combination of two file photos shows CIA Director Mike Pompeo, left, listens during his introductions before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of State on Capitol Hill in Washington on April 12, 2018, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea on April 9, 2018. CIA Director Mike Pompeo recently traveled to North Korea to meet with leader Kim Jong Un, two U.S. officials said Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo