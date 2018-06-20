Congress members offer help after Michigan flooding

Members of Congress from Michigan say they'll support any state request for federal disaster aid in the wake of flooding in the Upper Peninsula.
Democratic Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters joined Republican Rep. Jack Bergman in offering their help to Gov. Rick Snyder.
State and local agencies are assessing damage from last weekend's heavy rains in Houghton and Menominee counties. Floodwaters severely damaged roads and created dozens of sinkholes.
If federal assistance is needed, Snyder will make a formal request to President Donald Trump. The Federal Emergency Management Agency would have to investigate the effects on public infrastructure.
