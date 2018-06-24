Federal court ruling makes it easier to vote in Kansas

More than 25,000 Kansans whose voter registration applications had been listed as incomplete for lack of proof-of-citizenship documents are being fully added to the voting rolls after a federal court decision last week finding that the requirement was unconstitutional.
U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson's ruling that the state law violated the right to vote under the U.S. Constitution and the National Voter Registration Act will also make it easier for new wannabe voters to register for this year's August primary and November general election.
The policy had been championed by Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who has pushed such laws nationwide.
Kobach, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, has said he plans to appeal. But courts had already previously temporarily blocked Kobach from fully enforcing the Kansas law.
