September 1, 2016 12:16 AM

Eligible Ohio voters encouraged to register before election

More than 1.6 million eligible voters who have yet to register in Ohio will soon hear from the state's elections chief.

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) says his office is mailing unregistered voters details about how to sign up to cast a ballot this fall. Cards containing the information were to be sent starting Friday.

The outreach program comes after a partnership with the Electronic Registration Information Center, which helped to identify the eligible voters.

Ohioans who wish to vote in the Nov. 8 presidential election must register to do so by Oct. 11.

Ohio is a perennial presidential battleground state. It's been carried by every winning candidate for president since 1964.

