National Politics

September 4, 2016 10:46 AM

Promising outsiders, Trump team led by Christie insiders

Donald Trump is pledging that the administration he leads will bring sweeping change to Washington. So far, that promise comes with a heavy New Jersey tilt.

By MICHAEL CATALINI Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

Donald Trump is pledging that the administration he leads will bring sweeping change to Washington. So far, that promise comes with a heavy New Jersey tilt.

Chris Christie was passed over as Trump's running mate, but the New Jersey governor and some of his closest allies could leave a lasting mark on a Trump administration, should Trump win the presidency in November.

Christie is chairman of Trump's transition team. He's assembling a team of advisers who would be set to help run federal agencies and put in place Trump's policies.

Related content

National Politics

Comments

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos