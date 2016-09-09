Where humans are mostly hands-off, Gills Creek returns to wild roots

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area Pause

2:14 Players, coaches pay tribute to River Bluff's Simpkins at Sportsarama

2:53 S.C. Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison explains the "Enough is Enough" campaign

5:14 Sen. Tim Scott after Dallas shootings: 'My heart breaks for all of us'

2:10 VIDEO: Gov. Haley on backing Trump as nominee and sticking with Rubio

1:21 Giraffe born live on EarthCam at South Carolina Zoo

1:22 Christmas tree raised at SC State House

1:09 Joe Biden orders milkshake and tips a twenty

1:28 Joe Biden talks politics at site of Rock Hill civil rights protests

1:55 Joe Biden says America needs to focus on "education, education, education, education" in Charlotte speech

1:30 Widow, Rolling Thunder wave American flags on Fort Mill bridge