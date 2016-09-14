Flash flood watch extended as Tropical Storm Julia heads toward the Lowcountry

Brace yourselves, Lowcountry. Tropical Storm Julia could be here to stay for a bit, according to the National Weather Service.
At 5 p.m. Wednesday, Julia’s eye was spinning around Fripp Island and slowly making its way northeast, according to the National Hurricane Center. On Wednesday afternoon, Beaufort County saw wind speeds of 40 mph and several inches of rain.
“The worst of the rain should be between 4:30 and 8 p.m. tonight,” said Pete Mohlins, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Charleston.
The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a flash flood watch for Beaufort and Jasper counties in effect until Thursday morning.
Julia could linger in the Lowcountry for the next couple days, depending on its path, according to Mohlins.
The storm system should bring strong winds, rough surf, minor coastal flooding, heavy rainfall, beach erosion and possible flash flooding through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Mohlins said estimates indicate the Beaufort County area had seen between 2 to 5 inches of rain before 4 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to get another 3 to 4 inches by the end of the day. The coastal areas are expected to see the most rain. Beaufort County is in a coastal flood advisory until 9 p.m.
“The coastal areas of Beaufort County could see minor flooding around high tide tonight,” Mohlins said.
As of 1:30 p.m., there were no reports of flooding north of the Broad River, according to officials from Port Royal, Beaufort, Lady’s Island and Burton. There were no areas of flooding reported in Bluffton as of 2 p.m., according to the Bluffton Fire Department.
Julia was the first tropical storm to be named over land in Florida on record, according to Accuweather.
You might also be interested in these videos
National Weather Service forecast for Beaufort County
Today
Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 81. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.
Tonight
Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 74. South wind 15 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 83. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Comments