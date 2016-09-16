4 kids test positive for drugs, Sumter mom jailed

Sumter police charged a 23-year-old mother of four with child cruelty after the children tested positive for illegal drugs.
The children, ranging in age from 1 to 7-years-old, were turned over to a family member earlier this month after one of them tested positive for marijuana, Sumter police said in a news release Friday night.
Police suspected their mother, Susie Alexis Dinkins of Sumter, was continuing to have contact with the children when they all tested positive for marijuana and cocaine. The children now have been moved to a foster care facility, police said.
Dinkins was being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center Friday night.
