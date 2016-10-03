Emanuel Nine, plus survivors and church, honored in SC African-American History Calendar

2:14 Players, coaches pay tribute to River Bluff's Simpkins at Sportsarama Pause

2:53 S.C. Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison explains the "Enough is Enough" campaign

5:14 Sen. Tim Scott after Dallas shootings: 'My heart breaks for all of us'

2:10 VIDEO: Gov. Haley on backing Trump as nominee and sticking with Rubio

1:21 Giraffe born live on EarthCam at South Carolina Zoo

1:22 Christmas tree raised at SC State House

0:49 Video: Local soccer player Isaiah Reid commits to play at Clemson

4:38 Muschamp details plan for QBs, offense heading into Georgia week

1:05 Chester County official explains how they found foster homes for 116 dogs rescued from puppy mill

1:06 BMX superstars, Olympians compete in World Cup in Rock Hill