Townville Elementary School shooting 911 tapes released

Warning: 911 tapes may contain graphic or disturbing language.
Two 911 calls made public Tuesday describe the terror that gripped Townville Elementary School in the moments after a gunman opened fire on students and a teacher.
"Please hurry," a crying woman says to an Anderson County dispatcher.
In a different call, another woman pleads for an ambulance and begins to describe the wounds of a first-grader now known to be Jacob Hall.
She says he is "bleeding horribly" and that someone is holding a wrap on his leg while people are using a defibrillator on him. She describes the little boy as drifting in and out of consciousness and says his lips are turning blue.
"Hold on baby," a woman tells Jacob during the call.
The two 911 callers give varying accounts of how the shooting started. One caller says the shooter "opened the first-grade door" of the school and started shooting. Another caller says she believes a student was shot on the playground, but she isn't sure. Both callers are clear that the shooter never entered the school.
One of the 911 callers says there is a second shooter.
Lt. Sheila Cole of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that the agency has determined that was "unsubstantiated" and that there was not a second shooter.
Both callers were asked about the kind of gun the shooter had, but they were unsure. One caller said she thought the gun was a "heavy caliber."
A teacher, now known to be Meghan Hollingsworth, was also shot, as was another 6-year-old student.
One of the 911 callers says the teacher "keeps saying she is OK." But the caller relays to the dispatcher that there is a bullet in the teacher's jacket near her left shoulder.
The other injured student was shot in the foot and taken to a classroom while staff members waited for paramedics to arrive, according to the 911 calls.
A teen has been charged in the school shooting.
The 14-year-old is accused of killing his father, Jeffrey Osborne, on the afternoon of Sept. 28 and then driving about 3 miles to the elementary school. The State does not identify juveniles charged with crimes.
Jacob died Oct. 1. The others were treated and released on the day of the shooting.
A third 911 call from Osborne Road, where the teen lived and his father died, remains under review, Cole said.
The Independent Mail and other media organizations filed Freedom of Information Act requests to get the recordings.
By the end of the 911 calls placed from the school, one of the callers says that Townville firefighter Jamie Brock has the shooter on the ground and that the shooter's gun is secure.
"He gave up," one caller says of the shooter. "Someone got him."
