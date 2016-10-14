You may need to reschedule 2016 trips to SC state parks

Hunting Island State Park and parts of Edisto Beach state parks are closed for the remainder of 2016, according to the South Carolina State Parks.
A post on its website and Facebook page said the parks suffered the some of the worst damage out of the 14 state parks that are currently closed in Hurricane Matthew’s aftermath.
Those with reservations at the following parks during the times listed can call (866)345-7275:
▪ At Hunting Island State Park, all reservations are canceled and refunded through December.
▪ At Edisto Beach State Park, all reservations in the beachfront campground are canceled and refunded through December. All reservations in the cabins and Live Oak campground are canceled and refunded through Nov. 17.
▪ At Myrtle Beach State Park, all reservations are canceled and refunded through Oct. 23.
▪ At Huntington Beach State Park, all reservations are canceled and refunded through Oct. 27.
▪ At Santee State Park, all reservations are canceled and refunded through Oct. 23.
For a full list of state park closures and openings, visit the State Parks’ website.
A representative with the State Parks reservation office said there is not an opening date for the Hunting Island State Park at this time.
