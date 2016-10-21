Columbia police say former teacher had sex with student

A former teacher and coach at a West Columbia charter school, Gray Collegiate Academy, was charged Friday with illegal sex with a 17-year-old student, Columbia Police chief Skip Holbrook said in a news release.
Michael E Salley, 25, turned himself in to authorities on Thursday.
He was charged with sexual battery with a student (16 or 17 years old, no aggravated force or coersion) following an alleged incident on Old Woodlands Road just before Christmas in 2015.
A school administrator notified police on October 13 after becoming aware of the allegation, Holbrook said.
Details of Salley’s employment at Gray Collegiate Academy was not available Friday night. An effort to contact school officials was not successfull.
