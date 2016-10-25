Man with knife shot by Greenville County deputy, SLED investigates

A man was shot by a sheriff's deputy Tuesday after authorities say he pulled a knife during a pursuit that began at an addiction recovery center in Greenville.
Sheriff's Office spokesman Ryan Flood said deputies were called to The Turning Point of South Carolina, 24 Bruce Road, Tuesday afternoon in a search for a subject with active warrants.
When deputies arrived at the facility, Flood said they noticed a black male "immediately flee from their presence."
Flood said deputies ran the man's name through the National Crime Information Center and found that he was wanted out of Jasper County. He said the man wasn't the subject deputies were originally looking for.
Deputies located the man a short time later, but he jumped a fence and took off running through the woods, according to Flood.
A foot pursuit followed. As deputies closed in near the wood line next to Bruce Road, the man pulled out a knife "in a threatening manner and raised it up in an attack position," Flood said in a release Tuesday night.
He said deputies repeatedly and loudly told the man to drop the knife. The man instead advanced toward them, and one of the deputies fired his weapon at least once, "striking the subject to eliminate the immediate threat," Flood said.
A Greenville County dispatcher said deputies called out "shots fired," on the radio before requesting EMS at the scene.
Flood said the deputies rendered aid to the man until medics arrived and transported him to the emergency room for treatment.
The Sheriff's Office didn't identify the man or comment on the extent of his injuries.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting, which is typical in officer-involved shootings.
Agents were at the scene Tuesday night near the 1500 block of White Horse Road, SLED spokesman Thom Berry said.
Flood said the deputy has been placed on administrative duties.
It was the fourth shooting involving a deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office this year and the second in less than a month.
On Sept. 30, a deputy shot and killed an Anderson man following a manhunt that cut through the Links O'Tryon golf course in Campobello. Authorities said the man had attempted to rob a Dollar General at gunpoint before fleeing on foot.
