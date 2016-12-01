Lights burn bright at SC State House annual event

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley embraces the spirit of South Carolinians during the annual Governor's Carolighting.
Josh Green holds his daughter, Vivian Green, 6, while watching performances during the 50th Annual Governor's Carolighting on Dec. 1, 2016 at the South Carolina State House.
photographs by Tracy Glantz
Vivian Green, 6, has fun with her dad, Josh Green, while watching a performance during the 50th Annual Governor's Carolighting on Dec. 1, 2016 at the South Carolina State House.
The state tree shines brightly on the South Carolina State House grounds during the 50th Annual Governor's Carolighting on Dec. 1, 2016 in Columbia.
Tara Corbett-Craib and her daughter, Camryn Craib, 5, enjoy time around the Christmas tree after the 50th Annual Governor's Carolighting on Dec. 1, 2016. Corbett-Craib used to come to the annual event with her mother and is happy to be sharing the tradition with her daughter.
Lizzy Hogan, 5, of Columbia and Bella Hinson, 7, of Lexington pose for a photo with the Christmas Tree after the 50th Annual Governor's Carolighting on Dec. 1, 2016
Governor Nikki Haley commends the spirit of South Carolinians during the 50th Annual Governor's Carolighting on Dec. 1, 2016 on the State House grounds in Columbia.
People gather on the State House grounds for the 50th Annual Governor's Carolighting on Dec. 1, 2016 in Columbia.
