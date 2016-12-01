State

December 1, 2016 10:34 PM

Lights burn bright at SC State House annual event

Photos and video by Tracy Glantz

tglantz@thestate.com

People gathered on the SC State House grounds in Columbia for the 50th Annual Governor's Carolighting Thursday night.

Related content

State

Comments

Videos

Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos